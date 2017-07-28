A tweet from the official Ole Miss football Twitter account created a stir on social media Thursday.



Did Ole Miss take a shot at Hugh Freeze with this tweet? pic.twitter.com/gRmG8vA8u0

— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 27, 2017



MORE: Hugh Freeze breaks silence after Ole Miss resignation

The tweet features a photo of interim head coach Matt Luke, along with the quote, "You can't put a price on family."

It comes a week after Hugh Freeze, who is married with three children, resigned as head coach of the Rebels, amid an alleged escort service scandal.

Was the tweet a jab at Freeze? The internet certainly thinks so.



Bad quote, bad timing

— Alonzo Harris Jr. (@ZoTyme912) July 27, 2017





Maybe "price" wasn't the best option here.

— Swaggy Dan (@sbcmortgageman) July 27, 2017





You know what you can put a price on? Hookers. #OleMisdial pic.twitter.com/lYPtnqRsxZ

— Krysti (@TheRuntSquad) July 27, 2017





Interesting quote giving the circumstances. Define "family".

— artees400 (@artees400) July 27, 2017





Bad choice of words fam. pic.twitter.com/4htFDWCTj9

— Maxninja @DHATL (@JH_Maxninja) July 27, 2017

