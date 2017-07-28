Did Ole Miss take a shot at Hugh Freeze with this tweet?

A tweet from the official Ole Miss football Twitter account created a stir on social media Thursday.
— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 27, 2017
The tweet features a photo of interim head coach Matt Luke, along with the quote, "You can't put a price on family."
It comes a week after Hugh Freeze, who is married with three children, resigned as head coach of the Rebels, amid an alleged escort service scandal.
Was the tweet a jab at Freeze? The internet certainly thinks so.
Bad quote, bad timing
— Alonzo Harris Jr. (@ZoTyme912) July 27, 2017
— Christian (@mgocts) July 27, 2017
But you can on escorts!!! #hey-yo
— CP (@standachance) July 27, 2017
oh boy... pic.twitter.com/gKA7tnsuwB
— Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) July 27, 2017
Maybe "price" wasn't the best option here.
— Swaggy Dan (@sbcmortgageman) July 27, 2017
You know what you can put a price on? Hookers. #OleMisdial pic.twitter.com/lYPtnqRsxZ
— Krysti (@TheRuntSquad) July 27, 2017
Interesting quote giving the circumstances. Define "family".
— artees400 (@artees400) July 27, 2017
— Nick Byrne (@nickbyrne55) July 27, 2017
A+ shade. Love it. #HailState
— michael ️ (@CardinalBiggles) July 27, 2017
Bad choice of words fam. pic.twitter.com/4htFDWCTj9
— Maxninja @DHATL (@JH_Maxninja) July 27, 2017
To soon. To soon.
— Mark (@volman2day) July 27, 2017