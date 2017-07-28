News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Usain Bolt's legendary moment at closing ceremony
Bolt's legendary moment at closing ceremony

Did Ole Miss take a shot at Hugh Freeze with this tweet?

Sporting News
Sporting News /

A tweet from the official Ole Miss football Twitter account created a stir on social media Thursday.



MORE: Hugh Freeze breaks silence after Ole Miss resignation

The tweet features a photo of interim head coach Matt Luke, along with the quote, "You can't put a price on family."

It comes a week after Hugh Freeze, who is married with three children, resigned as head coach of the Rebels, amid an alleged escort service scandal.

Was the tweet a jab at Freeze? The internet certainly thinks so.












Back To Top