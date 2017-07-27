Colin Kaepernick reportedly an option for Ravens with Joe Flacco injury

After it was reported that Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco suffered a disc injury in his back some rumors started to swirl. Initial reports said Flacco would miss three to six weeks, but Pro Football Talk updated that story saying Flacco will be miss more like a week of practice.

However, back problems are difficult to predict and the Ravens are likely to start looking around for some insurance behind Flacco and backup quarterback Ryan Mallett.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that could very well be Colin Kaepernick.

"Even if it's not long-term you've got two arms in camp, you've got Ryan Mallett, and you've got another guy Dustin Vaughan and so you need another arm at the very least, and so a guy like (Colin) Kaepernick, if they decide to go that route, would bring them insurance and enable them to have some flexibility and I think give them some options," the NFL Insider said on "Mike and Mike" Thursday. "But there's been so much discussion about the Kaepernick thing that I think when a team moves that's going to be a huge talking point."

But the question remains with Kaepernick, what will it take to get him signed? Does he want to be a backup? That may get lost in this situation. While it's probably right that owners don't want to sign him either because of his political views, the backlash from fans if they sign him, or simply out of spite, Kaepernick has been a starter most of his career even though he backed up Alex Smith and Blaine Gabbert at times in San Francisco.

Will he take a backup spot, or even a third spot behind Flacco and Mallett? Or is he holding out for a starting job?

Either way, with a GM like Ozzie Newsome and a coach like John Harbaugh, Kaepernick would be with a well-run organization for the former Super Bowl starter if they decide to go that route.