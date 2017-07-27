This summer's transfer window has been a frantic one right around Europe, and Ligue 1 has been no exception.

WATCH: Alves, Tielemans and more - power ranking the top 10 Ligue 1 summer transfers

The 20 clubs of the French top flight have been involved in more than 200 deals in the current window, covering both purchases and sales, totalling more than €500 million.

And Ligue 1 clubs have been finding good value in the market despite the enormous figures being splurged elsewhere.

From Dani Alves' free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, to Monaco's relatively inexpensive capture of highly-rated midfielder Youri Tielemans, France's leading clubs have found quality without breaking the bank.

But which deals have been the best?

