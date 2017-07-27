Kell Brook is eager to step into the ring with "warrior" Miguel Cotto before the legendary Puerto Rican calls time on his illustrious career.

Brook wants Cotto fight

Cotto will do battle with Yoshihiro Kamegai for the vacant WBO light middleweight title next month in what will be his first fight since 2015.

Brook suffered a fractured left eye socket in a defeat to Errol Spence Jr in May after Gennady Golovkin broke his other eye socket in his previous fight.

Despite sustaining such severe injuries, the Brit wants another major test against Cotto before the 36-year-old retires.

"As you've seen in my last two fights, I want to fight the best," Brook told Sky Sports.

"I like the ones where not many people give me a chance, ones that excite and ignite the fans, so of course, Cotto, (Saul) Alvarez and even Golovkin again are all ones I'd like to jump in with.

"I want to be in a huge fight like the last two. It depends if he fancies the job. We know he's a warrior but it depends what's in his sights and how he wants to end his career.

"If I was him I'd want to fight someone like me because our styles would gel and it would be a fantastic fight for the fans. That is the way I'd go and that's the fight I'd want. But of course, I don't speak on behalf of Miguel Cotto.

"I am in that elite category, the highest in boxing. I want to be in a 12-round fight, in a sell-out arena, with me topping the bill."