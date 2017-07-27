News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parker goes distance but no match for AJ
Kiwi Parker brave but can't match Joshua

Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - The Colorado Rockies continued their push for the playoffs by acquiring relief pitcher Pat Neshek in a trade with thePhiladelphia Phillies on Wednesday. The Rockies sent three minor league players in exchange for cash and the two-time All Star Neshek, who will immediately strengthen their bullpen.

Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek

Rockies acquire relief pitcher Neshek

The 36-year-old is 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings this year. He was the Phillies' lone representative at the All Star Game.
“It's exciting,” Neshek told reporters. “You're jumping into a playoff race. That's a great team, great offense. I don't know the exact standings, but I know they're in the wild card right now.”
The Rockies are 58-45 and currently have control of the National League’s second wild card spot.
Colorado is looking to reach the post-season for the first time since 2009.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Back To Top