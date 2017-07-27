Joe Flacco to miss time after injuring back lifting weights, reports say

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will miss at least a week or two of training camp with a disk injury in his back, according to multiple reports.



According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens are hoping a full week of rest will calm Flacco's symptoms, but NFL Media says Flacco is preparing to miss three to six weeks with the issue, which could put Week 1's date with the Bengals in jeopardy.

Flacco threw for 4,317 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last year and will without running back Kenneth Dixon (suspension, meniscus tear) early in the season.