The biggest UFC event of 2017 occurs on Saturday, July 29, when UFC 214 takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. The UFC 214 fight card features three title fights headlined by a rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight championship.

UFC 214 fight card: Jones vs. Cormier 2 date, time, PPV price

In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley defends the welterweight title against Demian Maia. For the vacant women's featherweight championship, Cris "Cyborg" Justino battles Tonya Evinger.

Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 214 fight card featuring Jones vs. Cormier 2 (all times ET).

UFC 214 fight card

Main Card

- Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Jon Jones for Cormier's Light Heavyweight Title

- Tyron Woodley (c) vs. Demian Maia for Woodley's Welterweight Title

- Cristiane Justino vs. Tonya Evinger for the vacant Women's Featherweight Title

- Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone; Welterweight

- Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir; Light Heavyweight

Preliminary Card

- Ricardo Lamas vs. Jason Knight; Featherweight

- Aljamain Sterling vs. Renan Barão; Catchweight (140 lbs)

- Brian Ortega vs. Renato Moicano; Featherweight

- Andre Fili vs. Calvin Kattar; Featherweight

- Kailin Curran vs. Alexandra Albu; Women's Strawweight

- Eric Shelton vs. Jarred Brooks; Flyweight

- Josh Burkman vs. Drew Dober; Lightweight

UFC 214 fight card date, times

The first preliminary fight is available for UFC.com's Fight Pass members beginning at 6:30 p.m. The remaining preliminary fights can be viewed on FX at 8 p.m. Pay-per-view coverage begins at 10 p.m. Cormier and Jones should enter the Octagon around 12:30 a.m.

UFC 214 PPV price, live stream

The main card on pay-per-view can be purchased for $59.99 in HD. For more information on how to order UFC 214 Cormier vs. Jones, ask your TV provider. You can also live stream UFC 214 and the Jones vs. Cormier 2 main card on UFC.TV for $59.99.

UFC 214 fight card preview

Jones vs. Cormier 2

Cormier (19-1) and Jones (22-1) first met at UFC 182 in January 2015 with Jones winning by unanimous decision. That gave Cormier, the current light heavyweight champion, the first loss of his MMA career. Then, Jones' career went into a downward spiral. Three weeks before his scheduled title defense against Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015, Jones got into a hit-and-run auto accident in Albuquerque involving a pregnant woman, who broke her wrist.

The UFC stripped Jones of the belt, suspended him indefinitely and replaced him with Cormier, who went on to submit Johnson.

Cormier went on to defend his belt at UFC 192 in October 2015, defeating Alexander Gustafsson in a back-and-forth bout that was one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Cormier and Jones were scheduled to meet at UFC 197 in April 2016, but Cormier suffered an injury. Jones went on to face Ovince Saint Preux for the interim title with Jones winning by unanimous decision.

Right after Jones' victory, once again, the UFC booked the rematch for the main event of the historic UFC 200 last July. But Jones fouled up once again, being pulled 72 hours before the event after the UFC learned he failed a drug test. He ended up being suspended for one year with the punishment finishing up earlier this month.

The Jones vs. Cormier trash talk has been vicious. Cormier continuously ripped Jones' past indiscretions, while Jones kept calling Cormier a paper tiger because he didn't defeat him when it mattered.

Woodley vs. Maia

Since winning the welterweight belt from Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 last July, Woodley's (17-3-1) had a tough start to his title reign. He defended the title twice against Stephen Thompson, going to a majority draw at UFC 205 and winning by majority decision at UFC 209.

Woodley had hoped to fight Nick Diaz in his next defense, but instead will face the former middleweight title challenger. Looking to capture his first UFC title, Maia (25-6) has won seven consecutive fights including three via stoppage.

With the bout just being announced at the end of June, Woodley and Maia will have only had about four weeks to prepare. But this should still be one of the best welterweight title bouts in recent memory in a battle of Woodley's power against the grappling prowess of Maia.

Cris Cyborg vs. Tonya Evinger

The women's featherweight division had been designed just for "Cyborg" Justino and is now getting the long-awaited opportunity, but in an unusual circumstance.

Germaine de Randamie became the first women's 145-pound champion when she defeated Holly Holm by controversial decision at UFC 208. After the UFC declared Justino would get the next title shot, de Randamie wouldn't commit to facing Cyborg and decided she wouldn't do it because she believed Justino is a cheater due to a drug test failure in 2011, and being granted a retroactive therapeutic use exemption from USADA for another test failure in December.

So the UFC stripped de Randamie of the title and made a fight between Justino and former Invicta FC featherweight champion Megan Anderson. A week after the fight was announced, Anderson had to bow out due to personal issues and Evinger got the call.

Evinger (19-5), who was the women's bantamweight champion in Invicta, will be moving up 10 pounds. She's one of the pioneers of women's MMA and fans have been baffled as to why she's never gotten the call from the UFC. Evinger is unbeaten in her last 11 fights and ready for battle in the biggest and toughest test of her 11-year career.

