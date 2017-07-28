After five years of laying low, former MLB outfielder Danny Tartabull has been arrested on a longstanding warrant for unpaid child support.

Former MLB outfielder Danny Tartabull arrested after avoiding warrant for five years

Tartabull, 54, was arrested on July 24 after he called police because someone broke into his car at his apartment in Agoura, Calif., TMZ Sports reported. Once police ran his name through the system, they saw the 2012 warrant and promptly arrested him.

Jacob Glucksman, Tartabull's attorney, told TMZ he is trying to have his client released from jail. He was set to face a judge Wednesday

Tartabull pleaded no contest after he was charged with not paying child support in 2011. He received probation and was ordered to pay $276,204.93 to support his two sons.

However, Tartabull violated the terms of his probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department even issued a "wanted" notice featuring Tartabull, but he had managed to avoid authorities until calling them himself.

Tartabull played in the majors from 1984-97 with the Royals, Mariners, Yankees, Phillies, White Sox and Athletics.