Julio Jones hired dive team to find $100K diamond earring in lake

Julio Jones has learned an expensive lesson — never wear expensive jewelry on the lake.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver told WXIA-TV that he lost a diamond earring, worth more than $100,000, while jet skiing on Lake Lanier in Georgia.

Jones even hired a dive team to try and find it in the 65-foot deep water.

He doesn't sound too bothered by the loss, probably because he's in the middle of a $71 million contract.

"As long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff," Jones told WXIA. "You can always get that kind of stuff back."