Julio Jones is going after some lost treasure.

Falcons' Julio Jones hires dive team to recover lost $100K earring

According to WXIA-TV in Atlanta, the Falcons wide receiver lost an earring valued at more than $100,000 after he fell off a jet ski during a recent visit to Lake Lanier in Georgia. Given the extravagent cost of the jewelry, Jones hired a diver to to recover it.

"It's down in crevasses and nooks and crannies," salvage diver Richard Pickering told WXIA. "It's impossible — absolutely impossible."

After a lengthy search Tuesday, however, the divers failed to locate the earring after plunging 65 feet below the surface. Rather than dwelling on his loss, Jones accepted the unfortunate outcome.

"As long as I'm good, it's materialistic stuff," Jones said. "You can always get that kind of stuff back."

Surely Jones wouldn't mind replacing it with a Super Bowl ring if the Falcons can redeem themselves this season.