Mkhabela rejoins Platinum Stars from Kaizer Chiefs

Former SuperSport United utility player Enocent Mkhabela has completed his move to Platinum Stars from Kaizer Chiefs.

Mkhabela was given permission to make his loan deal with Dikwena permanent after joining them at the beginning of 2017.

Talks between Dikwena and Amakhosi took longer than expected to conclude as the two teams couldn't agree a transfer fee.

However, the two clubs reached an agreement and the player has finally put pen to paper.

Mkhabela left Amakhosi without making a single first team appearance under the tutelage of Steve Komphela.

Cavin Johnson believed in him at Dikwena, and he made 13 appearances in all domestic competitions and scored two goals.