The Big Ten has four legitimate College Football Playoff contenders heading into the 2017 season.

Big Ten predictions: Biggest games, sleeper teams, Heisman hopefuls for 2017 season

It's the same bunch that reached the New Year's Day Six in 2016. Penn State, the defending conference champion, could take the next step under James Franklin. Urban Meyer and Ohio State will look to reach the College Football Playoff for the third time in four seasons. Michigan lost three games by a combined five points under Jim Harbaugh in 2016, and Wisconsin lost three one-score games against those Big Ten East powerhouses under Paul Chryst.

MORE: SN's Top 40 players for 2017

That's not to say someone else can't upset the order of those contenders, but most of that playoff discussions begin there.

With that in mind, let's break down the Big Ten with predictions for both divisions, the hype team, sleeper team, X-factor, Heisman hopefuls, hot seat, stat that matters and biggest games that will determine who wins that championship.

Big Ten East predictions

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Michigan

4. Michigan State

5. Maryland

6. Indiana

7. Rutgers

Champion: Ohio State

Ohio State feels like an auto-settings pick, but the Buckeyes have the most talent and an experienced winner in quarterback J.T. Barrett. Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will renovate the offense, especially in the passing attack, and a loaded defensive line led by Tyquan Lewis, Sam Hubbard and Nick Bosa will wreak havoc. Penn State visits Columbus, too.

X-Factor: Jim Harbaugh

Michigan has factored into the Big Ten East race all the way into the last week of the regular season each of the last two years. Guess what? Despite heavy losses on both sides, the Wolverines will be right in the mix again in 2017. Rashan Gary and Maurice Hurst will lead a nasty defensive line, and if presumed starter Wilton Speight finds a few reliable targets in the passing game, Michigan will be fine. Like, good-enough-to-make-it-to-Indianapolis fine.

Sleeper: Indiana

We picked the Hoosiers low given the coaching switch from Wilson to Tom Allen, but the All-Big Ten team has a few Hoosiers on both sides of the ball. Richard Lagow returns at quarterback, and Tegray Scales and Rashard Fant lead the defense. They could upset one of the big three at the most inconvenient time.

MORE: Barkley leads Top 25 running backs

Big Ten West predictions

1. Wisconsin

2. Iowa

3. Nebraska

4. Northwestern

5. Minnesota

6. Illinois

7. Purdue

Champion: Wisconsin

The Badgers lost three one-score games last year, and quarterback Alex Hornibrook returns around the same solid offensive line. On defense, Wisconsin’s disciplined approach will continue around T.J. Edwards and Jack Cichy. The schedule is a lot friendlier, too.

X-Factor: P.J. Fleck

How much will the Gophers shake up the Big Ten West? Fleck has an excellent running game built around Rodney Smith, and his progress will be monitored with great interest.

Sleeper: Northwestern

It's not the best sleeper pick since many pundits are clued in on the Wildcats, who return leading rusher Justin Jackson and solid lines on both sides. This is the year for Pat Fitzgerald to shake up the race.

MORE: Big Ten belongs in debate of best conferences

Three biggest games

Penn State at Ohio State (Oct. 28). The Nittany Lions have high hopes, but they won't come true without a victory in Columbus. The last two meetings at Ohio Stadium haven’t gone well. Ohio State beat Penn State 63-14 in 2013 and 38-10 in 2015.

Ohio State at Michigan (Nov. 25). This is still the biggest game on the Buckeyes’ schedule, and should be every bit as thrilling as last year’s double-overtime showdown. Will Harbaugh score that first victory against Ohio State as a coach?

Wisconsin at Nebraska (Oct. 7). We could have put Michigan-Penn State here, but we snuck in a Big Ten West game. The Badgers play Northwestern on Sept. 30, so it's a two-week stretch that could put them in the division driver’s seat early.

Heisman hopefuls

J.T. Barrett, QB, Ohio State. He's 32-4 as a starter and has 100 total touchdowns in his career. Barrett finished fifth in the Heisman voting in 2014. If he gets back to that level, then watch out.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. He's a freakish athlete with a chance to carry the Nittany Lions to the College Football Playoff. Of all the running backs in the FBS, Barkley has the best setup for a Heisman run.

Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State. Yep, this feels like 1994 when Ki-Jana Carter finished second and Kerry Collins finished fourth. McSorley and Barkley are the reason why Penn State should be a 40-points-per-game-type offense.

MORE: Big Ten coach rankings

Hot seat: Mark Dantonio, Michigan State

It is almost unfathomable, considering the Spartans won the conference in 2015, but the combination of a 3-9 season and a prolonged sexual assault investigation have put some heat on Dantonio to get back in the Big Ten East mix in 2017.

Stat that matters

Seven of the top 10 leading rushers in the Big Ten return from 2016, including six 1,000-yard backs. That list includes Barkley, Northwestern's Jackson, Minnesota's Rodney Smith, Ohio State's Mike Weber, Iowa's Akrum Wadley, Maryland's Ty Johnson and Michigan State's LJ Scott. It should be the "Year of the Running Back" in the conference.

Big Ten champion: Ohio State

Meyer is 61-6 since taking over at Ohio State, but that has come with just one Big Ten championship. The last time that happened, the Buckeyes won it all. They'll get another shot at in the College Football Playoff.

All-Conference team

From the Street & Smith’s Yearbook, available here:

Offense

QB: J.T. Barrett, Ohio State

RB: Saquon Barkley, Penn State

RB: Justin Jackson, Northwestern

WR: Nick Westbrook, Indiana

WR: Jazz Peavy, Wisconsin

TE: Mike Gesicki, Penn State

OL: Jamarco Jones, Ohio State

OL: Beau Benzschawel, Wisconsin

OL: Brian Allen, Michigan State

OL: Mason Cole, Michigan

OL: Billy Price, Ohio State

Defense

DL: Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State

DL: Maurice Hurst, Michigan

DL: Rashan Gary, Michigan

DL: Nick Bosa, Ohio State

LB: Tegray Scales, Indiana

LB: T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin

LB: Josey Jewell, Iowa

DB: Rashard Fant, Indiana

DB: Denzel Ward, Ohio State

DB: Marcus Allen, Penn State

DB: Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern

Special teams

K: Tyler Davis, Penn State

P: Hunter Niswander, Northwestern