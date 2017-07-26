Toby Roland-Jones will make his England Test debut against South Africa at The Oval this week after Mark Wood was ruled out.

Roland-Jones to replace injured Wood for Oval Test

Paceman Wood has been struggling with a sore heel and is not 100 per cent fit for the third match of the series, which starts on Thursday.

England captain Joe Root confirmed that seamer Roland-Jones will get his chance and Steve Finn has been called up as cover for Wood.

Roland-Jones made his England debut in the one-day international series against the Proteas in May and will make his Test bow at the age of 29.

Batsman Tom Westley will be another debutant in the England side after it was confirmed last week that he will replace the injured Gary Ballance at number three.

Root revealed that England will leave it late to decide whether to hand a debut to Dawid Malan or stick with Liam Dawson.

"I'll have a look at the wicket tomorrow and decide what is happening then," the skipper said.

"I think it is important to look at the surface and see what we think is going to be the best side to take South Africa on in those conditions. So we will turn up tomorrow and look at the wicket and consider then."