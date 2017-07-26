Wigan Warriors and Hull FC will contest the first Super League match to be played outside Europe next year as part of a tour of Australia which also features clashes with South Sydney Rabbitohs and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Wigan and Hull FC to play historic Super League clash in Australia

World club champions Wigan and high-flying Challenge Cup holders Hull will make history when they lock horns at WIN Stadium in Wollongong on February 10.

That will be classed as a home game for Super League holders the Warriors, who will also face NRL side the Rabbitohs at ANZ Stadium and Hull will take on the Dragons in a double-header in Sydney on February 17.

Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan said: "This announcement is one of the most innovative and exciting in the history of Wigan Rugby League Club.

"The opportunities to create new and increased core business from sponsorships and partnerships together with Wigan brand development, the increased profile with NRL players and opportunity for our fans makes this the biggest single commercial contract in the history of the club."

Hull FC chairman, Adam Pearson said: "This is a landmark occasion for the sport of rugby league and an opportunity for Hull FC to play our part in making Super League history.

"Two of the competitions most high profile and best supported clubs will have the opportunity to promote Super League on a global scale, as well as developing solid and long-term international links with tourism stakeholders in New South Wales and Wollongong, another heartland of rugby league."