News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee
Sicily in hot water over nasty Selwood knee

Beckham meets up with Bale, Ramos, Zidane and more in Real Madrid reunion

Sporting News
Sporting News /

David Beckham is no stranger to Real Madrid and the former England captain met up with Los Blancos stars past and present during a reunion in Los Angeles.

Beckham meets up with Bale, Ramos, Zidane and more in Real Madrid reunion

Beckham meets up with Bale, Ramos, Zidane and more in Real Madrid reunion

Madrid are 10/11 to win La Liga

Madrid swooped to make Beckham one of their most marketable 'Galacticos' in 2003 in a shock switch from Manchester United, and he won La Liga and Supercopa de Espana medals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his time in the Spanish capital, the former England captain counted current boss Zinedine Zidane, club great Raul and Luis Figo among his team-mates.




And with Madrid in LA, where Beckham still owns a home having switched to LA Galaxy in 2007, there was a happy reunion for the Englishman and his old friends.

All the latest transfer rumours

Club captain Sergio Ramos, who also played with Beckham in Madrid, and fellow current stars Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Luka Modric also took time for a snap with one of football's most globally recognised faces.



Madrid's next game of their pre-season tour of the US is against Manchester City on July 26, with the Liga side having been defeated by United on penalties last time out.

Back To Top