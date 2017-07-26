David Beckham is no stranger to Real Madrid and the former England captain met up with Los Blancos stars past and present during a reunion in Los Angeles.

Beckham meets up with Bale, Ramos, Zidane and more in Real Madrid reunion

Madrid are 10/11 to win La Liga

Madrid swooped to make Beckham one of their most marketable 'Galacticos' in 2003 in a shock switch from Manchester United, and he won La Liga and Supercopa de Espana medals at the Santiago Bernabeu.

During his time in the Spanish capital, the former England captain counted current boss Zinedine Zidane, club great Raul and Luis Figo among his team-mates.



Nice to see you again my friend David Beckham / Un placer verte de nuevo amigo pic.twitter.com/l5srvYFyiA

— Raúl González Blanco (@RaulGonzalez) July 25, 2017



And with Madrid in LA, where Beckham still owns a home having switched to LA Galaxy in 2007, there was a happy reunion for the Englishman and his old friends.

All the latest transfer rumours

Club captain Sergio Ramos, who also played with Beckham in Madrid, and fellow current stars Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Luka Modric also took time for a snap with one of football's most globally recognised faces.



I just ran into this guy... Does he look familiar to you?

Happy to see you!

¡Muy contento de verte, bro! pic.twitter.com/jeXL4hbQHQ

— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 25, 2017





Great to see this legend in LA pic.twitter.com/gIW3R1pZfV

— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 25, 2017



Madrid's next game of their pre-season tour of the US is against Manchester City on July 26, with the Liga side having been defeated by United on penalties last time out.