Kante: Poor start cost Chelsea against Bayern Munich

Kante - Poor start against Bayern Munich cost Chelsea

N'Golo Kante believes Chelsea paid the price for a slow start in their 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

Rafinha's opener and Thomas Muller's double put the German champions 3-0 up within the opening half an hour at the National Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday but the Blues did eventually manage to pull two goals back.

And Kante, a two-time Premier League winner, felt that his side's reaction to the early setback was commendable.

"It was a good game. We played against a good team. We tried to give our best but they played very well. They scored early in the game," he told Goal . "So it was a little bit difficult after 3-0 but we reacted very well and finished with 3-2.

"It was a good game. You have to keep working and keep improving the results."

The 26-year-old also extended his welcome to new signing Alvaro Morata. He added: "He is a good player. We are pleased to have him in the squad. We try to make him feel good and comfortable.

Defender Andreas Christensen, back from a loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach, also echoed Kante's thoughts and bemoaned their poor start to the game.

"The second half was a little bit better from our side. We got a difficult start but I enjoyed it as it was good atmosphere," he said. "It’s just a game. We all had to enjoy it and work on our fitness and get some things in the squad.

"The team can’t do better than what we are doing right now. We just have to keep working hard and we have to keep doing that."

Chelsea's next game in the International Champions Cup is against Inter on July 29 at the same venue.