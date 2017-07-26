Thibaut Courtois counting on Morata's goals this season

EXCLUSIVE

Thibaut Courtois keen not to repeat Chelsea's 2015-16 season

Chelsea custodian Thibaut Courtois was pleased with what he saw of Spanish striker Alvaro Morata during his cameo appearance in the game and expressed hope that his goals will go a long way in ensuring Chelsea enjoy a good season.

Chelsea signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid after their reported pursuit of Romelu Lukaku failed and the Belgian signed for Manchester United.

However, Conte bought in the Spaniard immediately and Courtois is sure he is going to be an invaluable asset to the team.

"I think he (Morata) just spent a few days with the team. He has to learn our way of playing but I think he came in very well," Courtois said to Goal after his team's loss to Bayern Munich in Singapore. "He was dangerous. We saw some of his ability.

"So he is a very good striker and he will score a lot of goals for us."

Courtois is also desperate to avoid a slump this season like what happened the season after they won the Premier League in 2014/15 under Jose Mourinho. A shambolic start to the 2015/16 season which was marred by controversies meant Mourinho was sacked by December and the Blues finished a lowly 10th in the league.

Chelsea's pre-season fixtures

Chelsea bounced back from that campaign by romping home to the title last season and their goalkeeper is not in any mood to slack off.

Mourinho misses Wayne Rooney

On Tuesday, Chelsea lost their preseason game 2-3 to the German champions and Courtois felt that their poor start to the game was what cost them.

"We didn’t start as well in the first half. I think the three goals were a bit too easy. But after that in the second half we got a bit better," he said before adding, "We scored two goals so. We came back better but the first half was not good enough from ourselves."

Chelsea next face Serie A side Inter Milan on July 29th at the National Stadium in Singapore as part of the ongoing International Champions Cup (ICC).