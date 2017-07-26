The Brewers have acquired relief pitcher Anthony Swarzak from the White Sox, according to MLB Insider Jon Heyman.

White Sox reportedly trade reliever Anthony Swarzak to Brewers

Milwaukee, which entered Tuesday's game against the Nationals tied for the National League Central lead with the Cubs, had been linked with a number of relief pitchers in an attempt to bolster their bullpen.

Swarzak is 4-3 with a sterling 2.23 ERA this season. The 31 year old recorded his first-career save Monday against the Cubs and was expected to take over the closer's role for the rebuilding White Sox. He will likely pitch in the seventh and eighth innings for Milwaukee.

In return, the White Sox will receive outfield prospect Ryan Cordell from the Brewers, according to CSN Chicago.

The Brewers have also been heavily linked with Tigers closer Justin Wilson. It remains to be seen if they will still be interested in Wilson after this deal.