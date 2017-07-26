Cowboys' Jourdan Lewis found not guilty on domestic violence charges

The Cowboys are breathing a sign of relief Tuesday after a Michigan jury found rookie cornerback Jourdan Lewis not guilty of misdemeanor domestic violence.

Lewis, a finalist for the Thorpe Award last season, was charged with domestic violence after he allegedly grabbed his former girlfriend by the neck in March and held her to the floor for several seconds before leaving the apartment they shared.



The jury has found Jourdan Lewis not guilty on both counts.

Lewis claims any contact he had made with the woman was in an attempt to leave the apartment. The woman suffered no visible injuries and did not receive medical treatment, police said.

"I completely think that all charges will be dropped and I think I will be exonerated from everything," Lewis said in April. "I'm completely innocent. I believe that wholeheartedly. And I'm just going to have to see what happens in my next trial date."

Despite the not-guilty verdict, Lewis' off-field incident could lead to the NFL to suspending him under the league's personal conduct policy.