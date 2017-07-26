Watch: Cubs' Kris Bryant ejected for first time in MLB career

For the first time in his Major League career, Kris Bryant was ejected from a game.

During the Cubs' win over the rival White Sox, Bryant had some choice words for home plate umpire Lance Barksdale in the bottom of the fourth inning after Bryant was called out on a questionalble strike-three pitch.



Kris Bryant ejected from today's game. Rare to see him argue but rightfully so on a terrible call. pic.twitter.com/nUcb9kaJB4

After Bryant went back to the locker room, Cubs pitcher John Lackey hit three White Sox batters in the fifth inning alone, which prompted White Sox pitcher Chris Beck to pop Ian Happ at the bottom of the fifth.

Before the Bryant incident, Lackey had hit another player, as well.

At that point, both benches were issued warnings to prevent any more retaliation pitches or fights from breaking out.

The Cubs went on to defeat the White Sox, 7-2 to move within a half-game of the Brewers atop the NL Central.