RBC Canadian Open 2017 picks, predictions for daily fantasy golf contests

This week the PGA Tour takes its annual trip up to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open, which is held at Glen Abby. Glen Abby is a medium-length, 7,252-yard, Par-72 layout which doesn’t really favor bombers or shorter hitters. What is most important is positioning off the tee, as the angle of attack into the greens here is crucial. Obviously, that will be an area of focus for our daily fantasy golf picks.



I give the slightest of edges to bombers who can cut corners and have short wedge approaches into greens, but guys who don’t smash the ball off the tee can still compete here as long as they are positioned on the proper side of the fairway. The Par 5’s here are all very short and reachable in two, which makes Par 5 scoring extra important this week It’s pretty simple: If you aren’t making birdies on the Par 5’s this week, then you won’t be able to contend.

I’m also going to be factoring in scrambling this week. If golfers don’t position themselves properly off the tee, then they are likely to miss the green and put some strain on their short games.

Key Stats:

Strokes Gained Off the Tee

Par 5 Scoring

Scrambling

Strokes Gained Approach

RBC Canadian Open Picks (Daily Fantasy Golf)

Top-Tier Studs:

Dustin Johnson (DK: $12,200, FD: $10,600)



DJ is far and away the best golfer in the field, and he has excellent course history at this event. I expect him to be very chalky, but I also can see him lapping the field, so that doesn’t matter to me. DJ’s game looked much better than it has in weeks at The Open, and we all know how good he is off the tee. Oh yeah, and he also crushes the Par 5’s. There is no reason to fade Johnson this week in both cash games and GPPs.



Tony Finau (DK: $9,500, FD: $9,200)



Finau is elite off the tee and very good with his approach game. He has also been playing great golf recently with four straight top 30s in stronger fields than this. Finau is great on Par 5’s and should be able to give himself multiple opportunities to make eagles. Finau has been close to breaking out with a win a few times (sorry, I don’t count the Puerto Rico Open), and this seems like an ideal course/field for him to finally make it happen.

Other Options: Matt Kuchar (Cash), Charley Hoffman (GPP)

Mid-Tier Targets:

JB Holmes (DK: $8,500, FD: $8,600)



JB is a much better value on DraftKings, but this a course that should suit him perfectly. Holmes is one of the biggest bombers in golf and has a great short game, as well. He should easily be able to take full advantage of the Par 5s. While he hasn’t shown a ton of upside so far this season with only one ,top 10, he has shown the ability to contend over the course of his career. He also hasn’t had many total implosion events, so I’m willing to take a chance on JB in GPPs.



Stewart Cink (DK: $7,400, FD: $6,700)



Despite getting up there in age, Cink can still bomb it out there and is generally solid off the tee. Cink has two top-five finishes at this event, so the upside is there and he has been more consistent than the majority of golfers in this price range. He’s coming off a missed cut at The Open, as he was a casualty of the brutal conditions on Friday, but I think this is great rebound spot for him.



Other Options: Gary Woodland, Ricky Barnes (GPP)

Value/Punt Plays:

Patrick Rodgers (DK: $7,000, FD: $7,600)



Rodgers is another guy who is a much better value on DraftKings. Rodgers is a very talented golfer who hasn’t quite been able to maintain a solid level of consistency, but that may be starting to change. He finished second his last time out at the John Deere and can bomb it out there with the best of them. I really like Rodgers to stay hot this week, and this field is weak enough for him to contend.



David Hearn (DK: $6,900, FD: $6,500)



I had to take at least one Canadian, and I’m going to ride with Hearn. Hearn had a third-place finish here in 2015 and has been playing some decent golf over the past month. Hearn certainly carries some risk, but this course suits him well enough that it’s a risk that I’m willing to take and go overweight in GPPs.



Other Options: Trey Mullinax, Seamus Power, Jason Kokra