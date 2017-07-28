Is the world ready for Matthew Stafford to jump ahead of Aaron Rodgers? Probably not. It doesn’t even look normal in print. But the NFC North title is within reach, and the Packers have to prove they're up to defending it … even with one of the best quarterbacks of his generation.

NFC North 2017 predictions: Lions, Packers set for another duel

The vital question is whether Stafford has more help around him than Rodgers has around him. Ironically, had Stafford himself been healthy at the end of last season, the Lions might have been good enough. The Packers got close enough to the Super Bowl to see in sharp focus what they're missing; now, we get to see if they fixed what needed fixing.

The other big question in the division: Will the Bears finish with the worst record in the NFL?

NFC North: 2017 predictions

Chicago Bears

Either Mike Glennon or Mitchell Trubisky, or both, need to hit the ground running, with coach John Fox and general manager Ryan Pace on their respective hot seats. Victor Cruz being even close to his Giants’ peak would help.

Any help on defense will be welcome, too. The faithful are losing faith, if they haven’t lost it already.

Detroit Lions

Stafford had arguably his most effective and efficient season in 2016, his first without Calvin Johnson. Unlucky for the offense that now, for possibly the entire season, they have to do it without tackle Taylor Decker because of offseason shoulder surgery.

A bounce-back by Ameer Abdullah running the ball would help. If rookies Jarrad Davis and Teez Tabor walk right in and contribute, the defense will be more than good enough.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers cannot survive with an atrocious defense again this season, particularly in the secondary. Believe they’re better when you see it.

They have plenty of offensive weapons, especially with Martellus Bennett now on board. They don’t need to get into a season's worth of shootouts, or go through another season where they’re playing for their lives from Thanksgiving on.

Minnesota Vikings

There's no Adrian Peterson, but there are Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook, signs of a plus for the in-limbo Vikings. Sam Bradford gets a full offseason and training camp, as does Pat Shurmur, no longer the interim offensive coordinator.

The lack of chaos should help. Still being behind two rivals won’t.

NFC North: 2017 picks

1. Detroit Lions (11-5)

2. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-8)

4. Chicago Bears (3-13)

Jim Caldwell’s job in Detroit is perpetually in danger for some reason, and Bob Quinn is still early in his general manager tenure. Yet in some corners, Mike McCarthy and Ted Thompson, respectively, catch more heat than both.

Ideally, this should be a tight race all the way. Stafford’s ascent should finally take place.