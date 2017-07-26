Brown loaned to Brighton after signing Chelsea contract

Chelsea have confirmed that Izzy Brown has been loaned to Brighton and Hove Albion after signing a new contract with the Premier League champions.

The 20-year-old, who spent last season with Huddersfield Town as they earned promotion through the Championship play-offs, will spend 2017-18 on the south coast after extending his Chelsea deal until 2021.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said of the forward: "The natural progression for Izzy, having enjoyed such a successful season in the Championship last season, was to step up to the Premier League and we are delighted he will be doing that with us, here at Brighton.

"He is a player with great potential and will bring a different dimension to our attacking options for the season ahead, alongside our existing strikers."

Brown, who began his career with West Brom, has made only one senior appearance for Chelsea and had loan spells with Vitesse and Rotherham United prior to joining Huddersfield.

He follows team-mates Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace) and Kurt Zouma (Stoke City) in moving on loan from Chelsea to other clubs in England's top flight.