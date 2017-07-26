Tri-Star Motorsports owner Mark Smith died Sunday after a long fight with cancer. He was 63.

Longtime NASCAR team owner Mark Smith dies of cancer at 63

Smith, who got his start in NASCAR as an engine builder, fielded his first team as an owner in 1989. He fielded cars for more than a dozen different drivers as a NASCAR Cup team owner. Bobby Hamilton won NASCAR Cup rookie of the year honors in 1991 in Smith's car. Other drivers to pilot Smith's cars included Reed Sorenson, Greg Sacks, Mike Bliss and Loy Allen Jr.

TriStar Motorsports driver Cole Whitt finished a season-high 12th in Sunday's Brickyard 400.

Smith's teams made more than 1,000 combined starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series.

“NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to the friends and family of Mark Smith,” NASCAR said in a statement. “For more than 30 years, Mark was a familiar and friendly face across all levels of NASCAR competition. He excelled as an engine builder, advancing from his roots in the K&N Pro Series to become two-time engine builder of the year in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Mark’s contribution to racing will not be forgotten, and he will be missed dearly.”



NASCAR extends its condolences to friends & family of longtime engine builder, TriStar Motorsports owner Mark Smith: https://t.co/G0glU4Stwz pic.twitter.com/2bavqEzm8E

— NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 25, 2017



Members of the NASCAR community reached out on social media to offer their condolences.



God speed. Mark was one of the "good guys"



A true racer & honest businessman who passed his love for racing down to his kids.



So sad https://t.co/R3JoQVspZY

— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) July 25, 2017



Smith is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy. They have three children, Amy, Bryan and Kevin. Bryan will carry on as team owner of TriStar Motorsports.

“It was dad’s dream to own and operate a NASCAR team. He devoted his life to that dream and his family plans to honor his wishes by continuing our efforts in his memory,” Bryan Smith said.