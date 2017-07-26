Joshua-Klitschko II 'pencilled in' for November 11 - Hearn

Anthony Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, says November 11 has been "pencilled in" as the date for the heavyweight world champion's rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua holds the IBF, IBO and WBA (super) heavyweight belts after knocking out Klitschko in the 11th round of a thrilling contest at Wembley Stadium in April.

Last month, Hearn confirmed Las Vegas was the front-runner to host a rematch and it now appears an official announcement of the fight's location and date may not be long in coming.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: "I've been in Vegas with AJ, officially applying for my Nevada boxing license to promote there and that went well.

"I met with the MGM and met with the T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is the front runner and November 11 is the date that is pencilled in.

"It will probably take a couple of weeks to get everything over the line, but I believe Klitschko will take this fight and believe Vegas will be the one.

"The amount of British fight fans that would travel there, it will be a momentous occasion and one that we will savour for a long time so fingers crossed it's a party in Las Vegas on November 11."

Stephen Espinoza, head of American broadcaster Showtime, added: "It's no secret we've been salivating about getting him over here and certainly that would be a phenomenal fight.

"It would be the biggest heavyweight Vegas fight in probably a couple of decades, so we would love to host it."