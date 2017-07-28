O, trade deadline.

MLB trade rumors: Grading Blue Jays by their tradeability

The Blue Jays need to sell. The fans know it. Jays GM Ross Atkins knows it. So what's holding them up?

MORE: Worst in-season trade for every AL team | And every NL team

There's plenty of talent on this Jays team that can be traded. It's a question of who — if anyone — they're willing to part with. Toronto is probably in better position to move one or two pieces and still be able to compete in 2018.

So what goes into a player's tradeability? Production, contract, position, depth of position in the farm system, durability, trade market, personality and so forth.

So, on an A+ through F scale (F being unlikely and/or not a great trade candidate and A+ being a great player to trade for both teams involved), here are five Jays who could be on the move before the July 31 trade deadline.

Josh Donaldson

Position: Third base

Contract: Arbitration eligible following 2017; free agent following 2018

Tradeability: B-

Donaldson is in for a big payday after 2018, which means he'd be under team control for one more season. Even though Donaldson is having a down year at the plate (you can probably chalk that up to injury issues at the beginning of the season), he's still a potent offensive threat: Donaldson has posted an .862 OPS in his career and is coming off a 7.5 WAR season in 2016.

With how much the Jays offense has struggled this season, it's a safe bet Donaldson is a casualty of everything that's happened around him: Several injuries and general uncertainty of what's to come have derailed a once-promising Jays season.

The only issue is, this market for bats is weaker than a dehydrated 10-year-old, and the teams with the biggest need at third base — the Red Sox and the Yankees — play in the Blue Jays' division. While it wouldn't be a stretch to see Donaldson traded, he's just as likely to stay in Toronto for at least one more season.

Jose Bautista

Position: Right field

Contract: Signed through 2017; mutual option for 2018

Tradeability: C-

It's tough to see Bautista — a stalwart of the Jays organization through this run they've been on since 2013 — have the kind of difficult season that he is. There are several issues with wanting to move Bautista, however: He's 36 years old, there are more productive options on the market and he's essentially been the face of the franchise since his renaissance in 2010. Fans probably wouldn't take kindly to seeing him moved, despite his down year.

Despite Bautista's controversies on the field — getting socked by Rougned Odor, his affinity for batflips — it could steer some clubs away. Orioles VP Dan Duquette even said prior to the season that he wouldn't sign Bautista since the Oriole fanbase didn't like him.

A Bautista trade wouldn't bring much back, and chances are he'll be a free agent following the 2017 season.

Marcus Stroman

Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Arbitration eligible following 2017

Tradeability: A

Stroman brings an unbelievable amount of passion to the game. You saw it in the World Baseball Classic and you see it in every start he makes. A shot in the arm of Vitamin Stro would certainly energize a team heading into the dog days of summer.

While Stroman is currently shelved with a blister issue, that shouldn't keep teams from seriously considering him. He's been scouted heavily his last few starts, and they should like what they see: In 20 starts, he's pitching to a 3.80 FIP and 2.84 K/BB ratio. In his last four starts, he's pitched to a 1.37 ERA with a .228 batting average against.

But the key to a Stroman deal is twofold: his age and his control. He's 26, which means (in theory) he's entering the prime of his career, and he's under team control for the foreseeable future. Those two things combined make for gold in today's MLB.

Roberto Osuna

Position: Relief pitcher

Contract: Arbitration eligible following 2017

Tradeability: A+

Given the mentality in today's game to try and shorten games as much as possible, Osuna is the perfect candidate to move.

He's the perfect combination of everything a team would want in a deal: he's young (22), controllable and insanely productive. He's pitching to career-best numbers this season: 0.74 WHIP, 1.42 FIP, 13.3 K/BB. Not only are those career bests, but they're elite reliever numbers.

The only knock — and it might be unfair to even call this a knock — is how Osuna would handle a trade. Earlier this season, Osuna was battling anxiety issues and was trying to fight through his mental problems with team doctors and sports psychologists.

There's been no rumblings surrounding Jays management about wanting to move Osuna, but if Toronto wants to make minimal yet impactful trades to keep the team intact for 2018's sake and net some prospects in return, this would be the best move to make. Especially if previous trades (see Andrew Miller, Aroldis Chapman trrades in 2016) are any indicator of what a return might be.

Marco Estrada

Position: Starting pitcher

Contract: Free agent following 2017

Tradeability: B

MORE:

Oops! Worst in-season trades for every AL franchise

| Oops! Worst in-season trades for every NL franchise



While Estrada's ERA scares you — 5.52 on the season — his FIP is more than a full run lower at 4.42. But what should really open the eyes of potential contenders are Estrada's postseason numbers: In 10 games (six starts), he's pitched to a 0.84 WHIP and 10.8 K/BB ratio in 47 2/3 innings pitched. That's really, really, really good.

Can Estrada turn his season around for a playoff contender and net the Blue Jays some valuable assets in return? We'll find out after Monday's trade deadline.