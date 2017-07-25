MLB trade rumors: Dodgers, Cubs likely landing spot for Justin Verlander?

There's more to a deal for the Tigers' Justin Verlander than prospects for a potential star starter. With $56 million left on his contract, the team that trades for Verlander will either have to take on that deal entirely, or the Tigers will have to eat some of the deal to make it work. In either situation, the contract is a hang-up.

Also considering the fact Verlander has an absolute no-trade clause, the Tigers cannot simply trade Verlander to whomever they want, they have to first get his approval and that may be tough as well.

Taking all of that into account, not many teams want to take on the drama of the whole situation with Verlander. However, as the New York Post's Joel Sherman suggests, two teams have no problem taking on contracts or high-risk deals.



His workhorse traits, ability to still find high highs and voluminous postseason experience (3.39 ERA in 16 starts) could make him ideal for the Dodgers, who can use the sturdiness/potential excellence even more with Clayton Kershaw reportedly out four-to-six weeks. In addition, the Dodgers are one of the few organizations that could potentially take on most if not all of the $56 million the righty is owed for 2018-19, and they might be willing to give up better prospects if Detroit were willing to take a contract like that of Scott Kazmir and/or Hyun-jin Ryu back as some financial counterbalance. The Cubs also are believed to be interested in Verlander as a piece to not only help defend their title now, but also assist in the near future with Jake Arrieta and John Lackey likely leaving as free agents after the 2017 season. Houston also is viewed as interested in Verlander.



The Dodgers are in the best spot to make the deal work with a much more balanced farm system than the Cubs. If all things are equal, the Dodgers have the higher-ranked prospects and a deeper system to make the move and still be able to recover.

Having already traded their top two prospects for Jose Quintana, the Cubs are not quite as able to recover from such a move, but that does not exclude Theo Epstein from making something happen.