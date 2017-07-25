Man Utd complete the signing of promising goalkeeper

Manchester United have bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the addition of highly-rated teenager Theo Richardson.

The 18-year-old, who has previously spent time on the books at Leeds United, first linked up with the Red Devils on a trial basis.

He made his debut in an academy derby with Manchester City in March, catching the eye with a number of impressive stops in a 2-2 draw.

Richardson continued to impress as the 2016-17 campaign came to a close and was named on the bench for the penultimate fixture of the season for United’s Under-23 side against Arsenal.

Since then he has figured in the Dallas Cup and will form part of the Red Devils squad at the Super Cup NI tournament in Northern Ireland.

Any involvement in that competition will be made as a fully-fledged member of the Old Trafford ranks, with United confirming on their official website that a permanent deal is now in place.

Having added Richardson’s profile to those within Kieran McKenna’s youth set-up, the Premier League giants said: "Signed on a permanent contract after arriving on a short-term basis towards the end of the 2016/17 season.

"One of four keepers with the reserves squad at the training camp in Austria - with Kieran O'Hara, Max Johnstone and Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui - and likely to push for a place in the Under-23s and UEFA Youth League squad.

"Formerly with Leeds United, he produced some outstanding performances when thrust into the Reds' under-18 team to earn a deal over the course of the summer."

Richardson becomes the seventh goalkeeper on United’s books, alongside David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira, Kieran O’Hara, Max Johnstone and Ilias Moutha-Sebtaoui.

Sam Johnstone and Dean Henderson are also contracted to the Red Devils, although they have been sent out on loan to Aston Villa and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

While Richardson is clearly an addition with one eye on the future, Jose Mourinho is currently seeking to strengthen his senior squad before the 2017-18 campaign gets underway.

He has already completed deals for Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku, but more movement is expected before the summer transfer window slams shut on August 31.