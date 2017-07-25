Matt Hughes out of coma, surprising doctors after truck hit by train

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes is on the road to recovery from serious head trauma after a train collided with his truck in June.

According to fellow Hall of Famer and close friend Pat Miletich, Hughes is surprising doctors and is out of coma.

"He’s making great leaps and he’s no longer in a coma, and he’s improving. It’s going to be a long road," Miletich told MMAFighting.com. "Any type of head trauma at that level, there’s going to be some rehab.”

Illinois State Police said Hughes drove onto railroad tracks in Hillsboro, Ill., around 10:45 a.m. on June 16 even though the gates were down, signaling an oncoming train. The train hit Hughes' vehicle on the passenger side. Miletich provided additional details of the wreck.

"The [train] engineer said, Matt had stopped on the gravel road," Miletich said. "It’s a hill, goes up, it’s a real quick hill that goes up to the railroad tracks. He had stopped, then tried to get across it in time. The train was going almost 50 mph.

"When you’re out in the country, there’s no crossing guards, there’s no lights," Miletich continued. "It’s almost like, he saw it, then tried to beat it. What I would say is that, you’re on a gravel road out in country on a hill and you’re trying to punch it and get over, you’re going to swing tires, he didn’t get across in time and got clipped on the passenger side."

Hughes made his UFC debut at UFC 22 in 1999 and took the welterweight title at UFC 34 in November 2001. B.J. Penn took his crown a little over two years later, but Hughes got it back by beating Georges St-Pierre in October 2004. St-Pierre got his revenge two years later at UFC 65, beating Hughes by TKO.

Hughes was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2010, a year before he wrapped up his career with a 45-9 record. He began working for UFC in 2013 and also has been involved with several television shows, including "Ultimate Fighter" and "Trophy Hunters TV."