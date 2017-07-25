Spieth favourite for US PGA Championship, says Watson

Jordan Spieth is the favourite to complete his career Grand Slam at the US PGA Championship, according to Tom Watson.

Spieth, who turns 24 on Thursday, will enter the year's final major in August on the back of a stunning win at The Open at Royal Birkdale on Sunday.

He joined the great Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three legs of the Grand Slam before turning 24.

Watson, an eight-time major winner, believes his fellow American deserves favouritism for the US PGA, which begins at Quail Hollow on August 10.

"Jordan Spieth would be my favourite right now," he said.

"He's putting the lights out, that's the key."

As for the course in Charlotte, North Carolina, Watson said: "Quail Hollow plays very long and if it gets any type of wind it'll play very tough.

"It's always been a good golf course. I played it a long time ago before they lengthened it and changed it.

"But it's a real, real good golf course."

Spieth's win also saw him climb above Hideki Matsuyama and into second in the world rankings.