The Royals entered Monday's game against the Tigers in a tie with the Rays for the second wild card spot. After seeing the Rays make a trade for a reliever, the 2015 champions did one better, trading for three Padres pitchers, including 2010 All-Star Trevor Cahill.

Royals acquire All-Star Trevor Cahill, relievers from Padres for playoff run

In addition to Cahill, who is 4-3 with a 3.69 ERA this season for the rebuilding Padres, Kansas City received left-handed reliever Ryan Buchter and righty Brandon Maurer in exchange for left-handed pitchers Matt Strahm and No. 5 starter Travis Wood, minor league infielder Esteury Ruiz and cash considerations, the team announced Tuesday.

Known for its bullpen prowess over the last three years, the Royals have struggled late in games earlier this season after the departure of Wade Davis and, in part, due to Strahm's control issues.

After posting a 1.23 ERA last season, Strahm had a 5.45 ERA over three starts and 21 relief appearances this season before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in July.

Buchter, who has made 42 relief appearances with San Diego this season, going 3-3 with a save, posting a 3.05 ERA and recording 47 strikeouts. He should take over Strahm's situational role in the bullpen while Maurer could share the eighth inning role with Joakim Soria.

Maurer has served as the Padres’ closer this season, converting 20 of his 23 save opportunities, including 15 in a row since May 28, despite a poor 5.17 ERA.

The Royals are hoping the trade for better pitching will help lower their staff 4.26 ERA and help the club reach the World Series for the third time in four seasons.