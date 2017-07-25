Alabama among SEC schools recruiting ginormous eighth-grader

It's natural for schools in the same conference to go after the same recruits, but a few SEC schools have their sights set on a ridiculous middle-school prospect.

Ginormous eighth-grader being recruited by SEC schools

Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have extended offers to an almost eighth-grader, Jaheim Oatis, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 286 pounds.



6'4 286lbs BEAST!! GOING TO 8TH GRADE 3 OFFERS IN MY 1ST 3 CAMPS!!!! OLEMISS, MISSISSIPPISTATE, AND AL REMEMBER THE NAME JAHEIM OATIS!!!! pic.twitter.com/sda0A3lMIE

— Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 22, 2017



Oatis made the announcement about his offers over the weekend, shortly after Nick Saban extended Alabama's offer.



One of my dreams came true.... He couldnt believe I was going to the 8th grade..... pic.twitter.com/ZX8qrvNRAX

— Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 23, 2017



Oatis isn't just a beast on the field. He also plays AAU basketball and pitches in baseball.



Won MVP at the AAU tournament.. God is good... ⚾ life pic.twitter.com/IpZBvCDkt4

— Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) June 15, 2017





Im at 84mph now Not bad for an 8th grader ⚾⚾⚾ pic.twitter.com/00E8qxkNTE

— Jaheim Oatis (@JaheimOatis) July 10, 2017



He has five years until college, so it will be interesting to see where he goes and for what sport.