Alabama among SEC schools recruiting ginormous eighth-grader

Sporting News
It's natural for schools in the same conference to go after the same recruits, but a few SEC schools have their sights set on a ridiculous middle-school prospect.

Ginormous eighth-grader being recruited by SEC schools

Alabama, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have extended offers to an almost eighth-grader, Jaheim Oatis, who is 6-foot-4 and weighs 286 pounds.



Oatis made the announcement about his offers over the weekend, shortly after Nick Saban extended Alabama's offer.



Oatis isn't just a beast on the field. He also plays AAU basketball and pitches in baseball.




He has five years until college, so it will be interesting to see where he goes and for what sport.

