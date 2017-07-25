MLB rumors: Dodgers' trade targets start with, but not limited to, Yu Darvish

The truth is, the World Series-or-bust Dodgers need another top-of-the-rotation starter to pair with Clayton Kershaw in the postseason.

MLB trade rumors: Dodgers rotation options start with, but not limited to, Yu Darvish

Alex Wood has been great this year, but he’s never made a playoff start. Rich Hill is great when healthy, but his blister issues have been persistent for years. Brandon McCarthy and Kenta Maeda are solid starters, but McCarthy has never pitched in the postseason and Maeda has a 6.75 ERA in three career playoff starts without making it past the fourth inning.

The fact that Kershaw will be on the DL for at least a month with lower-back issues only highlights the Dodgers' need. If they make a move — and they absolutely should — they’re not trading for a back-of-the-rotation type. They’re only going to trade for a pitcher who will start in the postseason.

The Dodgers have long loathed the idea of trading top prospects, but they might have to make a bold move to make a World Series title a reality. They have the prospects necessary — four guys in Baseball America’s midseason Top 100 prospects, headed by right-hander Walker Buehler — and the motivation of trying to win that first championship since 1988.

Let’s take a look at five of their best trade targets.

Yu Darvish, Rangers

Need to know: This feels like the obvious solution, and the Dodgers are reportedly interested in the Rangers' strikeout artist, which should make Dodgers fans happy. He would slot into the playoff rotation at No. 2 behind Kershaw, and he’d be a right-hander to break up the all-lefty Kershaw-Wood-Hill trio. Darvish's strikeouts are down a bit (9.7 K/9 this year; 11.3 in his career prior to 2017) but his hits and walks ratios are right at or better than career averages. Darvish likely wouldn’t command one of L.A.’s top prospects, but rather a package headlined by someone in the 6-10 range on their list of prospects.

Lance Lynn, Cardinals

Need to know: Long one of the more underrated starters in baseball — he has a career 3.36 ERA and a 3.30 ERA this season — Lynn is a free agent after this season, and the Cardinals would be best-served to trade him before the July 31 deadline. The veteran right-hander has plenty of postseason experience, too, though his role has often changed, with 24 total playoff appearances and seven starts. The Dodgers have seen his work first-hand; he’s pitched 13 1/3 innings (two starts and one relief appearance) against L.A. with 14 strikeouts and a 2.92 ERA in the 2013 NLCS and 2014 NLDS. He wouldn’t cost quite as much as Darvish, but the Dodgers would still have to make it worth the Cardinals’ time.

Sonny Gray, A’s

Need to know: The Dodgers and A’s have worked together on deals in the past — Josh Reddick and Rich Hill last year as the most recent example — and Gray would certainly fill a need for the Dodgers. With as closely as the L.A. front office has guarded its top prospects, though, will it pay the steep price it would take to acquire Gray, who's under club control through 2019?

Chris Archer, Rays

Need to know: Same thing as Gray, basically — huge talent, huge acquisition cost. And doesn’t Archer just feel like the type of budding superstar who would be a huge hit in Los Angeles? Seems like a perfect fit. And remember, Dodgers exec Andrew Friedman was the decision-maker in Tampa Bay when the Rays traded for Archer back in 2011. Makes sense he’d deal for him again. The price of acquiring Archer — who is signed through 2019, with club options for 2020 and 2021 — would absolutely be a package that starts with Buehler and includes another top prospect or two (or three).

Cole Hamels, Rangers

Need to know: Yes, this is a bit outside the box and pure speculation. But the Dodgers’ goal is to win the 2017 World Series, right? Hamels, 33, has a better postseason pedigree than anyone else on this list; he was MVP of the 2008 NLCS and the 2008 World Series, and he has a career 3.48 ERA in 16 postseason starts. Hamels has a contract that includes a team/vesting option for 2019, and he’s been pretty good this season. In 10 starts in 2017, he’s allowed more than three runs only two times and has four starts with either zero or one run allowed.