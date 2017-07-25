Branden Grace believes one of the secrets to Jordan Spieth's success is that he talks to his golf balls...and they listen.

Jordan Spieth talks to his balls... and they listen!

Spieth won his third major by clinching the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on Sunday, meaning he could wrap up a career Grand Slam at next month's US PGA Championship.

And Grace says the world number two has taken on-course communication to a new level.

"He's a great guy, I must say," said Grace at the Berenberg Gary Player Invitational. "I've gotten to know him over the last couple of years and he's a great competitor.

"I think the best thing about him is that he still enjoys the game. Like Tom [Watson] mentioned, I don't think I know of anybody that speaks so much on a golf course like Jordan does.

"And how much he speaks to the golf ball as well. Speaking to yourself and speaking to your caddie is one thing, but I think he actually speaks to the golf balls... and the golf balls listen most of the time, I'll tell you that much.

"He's a good guy, he's a good kid. It's nice to be able to be in that environment now and be able to play golf with those guys. I think golf is in a nice space right now with a good future to come."

Grace made history on Saturday by carding the first 62 in a major, but conceded to not being aware of the milestone until his round had finished.

"It's been great," he added. "Obviously it's great to be a little bit part of history, not knowing what was going on at that stage.

"But now it's great to know that nobody has ever done this before.

"Like Mr Player told me this morning, even if someone betters it or even ties it, I will be the first one to have ever shot 62, so it stays something special."