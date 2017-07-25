Dan Rooney may be gone, but he'll be with his team in spirit this season.

Steelers will honor late Dan Rooney with shamrock patches

The Steelers on Monday announced players will wear a black and gold shamrock patch on their jerseys this upcoming season to honor the franchise's beloved chairman.



We will wear a patch on our jerseys this season to honor Dan Rooney.



pic.twitter.com/d2cSr2xEbo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 24, 2017



“We wanted to have something my dad would be proud of and really called out parts of his life that were important to him,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said in a statement. “The shamrock is something he would be happy about.



“I know he wouldn’t want us to make too much of a fuss. I think wearing a jersey patch, he would be proud of that. It’s a great way for all of us to remember what he meant to each one of us and what he meant to the organization.”

Dan Rooney died April 13 at age 84 after a brief illness. His father, Art, founded the Steelers in 1933 and Dan Rooney eventually succeeded his father as the team's primary owner. Dan Rooney served as team president from 1975 to 2002 and became the Steelers' chairman in 2003. He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.