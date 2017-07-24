Former Real Madrid attacker James Rodriguez has hailed Alvaro Morata saying that the forward will be a success at Chelsea after also leaving Santiago Bernabeu.

'Amazing Morata will do very well at Chelsea' - James hails fellow ex-Real Madrid star

Both James and Morata left Madrid during the summer transfer window, and the Colombia international has high hopes for Chelsea's new £70 million signing .

Get Chelsea at 10/3 to win the Premier League

Morata scored 20 goals in 43 apperances in all competitions last season for Madrid after returning from Juventus, but was allowed to leave the club by Zinedine Zidane.

With Diego Costa set to depart Stamford Bridge, the 24-year-old is set to be Antonio Conte's first-choice striker and former team-mate James believes he can flourish in the role.

"Morata is an amazing player with an amazing strike," the new Bayern Munich signing told reporters.

"He will do very well at Chelsea. At Real Madrid, he was very good."

Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti also expects Morata to impress at Chelsea, believing that Conte has made a fantastic signing by bringing the Spain international to the Premier League.

"He is a fantastic striker and young too. Chelsea have a made a good signing," Ancelotti said.

City to go for Mbappe if Alexis joins PSG

"He can help the team to be better. He is a complete striker. At Real Madrid, he played as a central striker, on the side sometimes and in all attacking positions.

"He is a really good signing. He can work a lot for the team also."