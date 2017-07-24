Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hit out at Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina for the challenge that forced Pedro to come off during Saturday’s 3-0 friendly victory over the Gunners.

Conte slams Ospina over Pedro challenge

The Colombia international clattered into the attacker early on in the match and the injury has proven more serious than his manager would have hoped, although Conte is confident the player will be fit in time to face the same opponents in the Community Shield on August 6.

Asked if the challenge was a fair one, he told reporters: “No, absolutely not. I was a player and I know the difference, he didn’t go to win the ball.

“The injury is more serious than I wanted – I hoped it was only a concussion but I think with a mask and about 10 days work, he could come back to work with us.”

Meanwhile, the Italian brushed off the controversy surrounding Kenedy, who made two controversial social media posts about China, which were perceived to be racist by some and led to the Brazilian’s name being jeered when it was read out over the public-address system prior to Saturday’s clash in Shanghai.

“He understands his mistake and he’s sorry,” Conte said.

Now in Singapore to face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, the former Italy and Juventus boss continues to be impressed by the level of support his side receives.

“To play these type of games is very good,” he continued. “In modern football, to have this type of pre-season is normal.

“We prepared for 10 days in Cobham and then we prepare for our season in China and then in Singapore.

“It’s great to play here and also in China.

“We had a fantastic atmosphere in China. We saw a lot of fans with our shirts and also those of Arsenal.

“It’s great that these countries, which are so far away from London, see their passion for the team. I hope to see the same passion tomorrow.”