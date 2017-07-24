Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says that Alvaro Morata will make his first appearance for the Blues in Tuesday’s friendly against Bayern Munich.

Morata set for Chelsea debut against Bayern, Conte confirms

The Spain international striker represents Chelsea’s biggest transfer outlay of the summer to date, having arrived from Real Madrid for a club record fee of £70 million.

He will be given a gentle introduction in the friendly, which will be played in Singapore.

“I will give him the chance to play some of the game,” Conte said in a pre-match press conference.

“Not from the start, though. He’s just started to work but I want to give him part of the game.

“He is a young player but has a lot of experience in his career. He’s played with two big teams, Juventus and Real Madrid, played difficult games and won the Champions League last year.

“I think he can have a good impact.

“For sure, the Premier League is a different league. It is very tough, physically very strong, but he’s ready to have a good impact.”