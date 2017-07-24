Robert Kubica will get another chance to show he is ready for a Formula One comeback in Hungary next week.

Third Renault test for Kubica in Hungary

The 32-year-old has not raced in F1 since 2010 after suffering severe arm injuries in a rallying accident.

Kubica got back behind the wheel for the World Rally Championship in 2013 and has twice tested the 2012 Renault recently as he eyes an F1 return.

Renault on Monday revealed that the Polish driver will be back on track in their 2017 car for a third test following the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.

Cyril Abiteboul, Renault's F1 managing director, said: "The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information.

"The upcoming session with the R.S.17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions.

"After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years."

