Gareth Bale has revealed what he said to Romelu Lukaku following Manchester United's penalty victory over Real Madrid in Sunday's ICC meeting.

Bale reveals what he said to Lukaku after Man Utd loss

The Real winger has been mooted with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks, with United reported to be the main targets.

Jose Mourinho has been open about his desire for additional signings before the 2017-18 Premier League campaign but moved to dismiss claims he was chasing Bale in the build-up to the meeting with the Spanish goliaths in the pre-season tournament.

Asked about the speculation linking him with a return to England with United, and Mourinho rubbishing reports, Bale told Sky Sports: "There you go. I haven't said anything [on the rumours]."

United have added Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku to their ranks so far, with the latter agreeing a five-year deal in a record-breaking transfer from Everton.

The Belgium striker has already impressed during pre-season and played the second part of the Real tie on Sunday.

Lukaku and Bale exchanged words following the 1-1 draw, which United clinched 2-1 on penalties, and the Welshman has revealed what he said.

"I just wished him good luck - obviously he's just signed there," Bale added. "I just wished him luck for the season and hope he has a great season.

"He's been playing long enough, he's done very well in the Premier League and I'm sure he'll do great for them."

Bale has claimed three Champions League trophies in four seasons in the Spanish capital and helped Zinedine Zidane claim the Liga title last term.

And the former Tottenham star is looking forward to the new campaign following their first outing of pre-season.

"Us as a team every season we go into every competition looking to win it and it's no different again this year. We've also got the motivation to do that and we'll be trying our hardest to win every competition we enter.

"First game of pre-season - for us it's about getting the cobwebs out, get started on getting game time and obviously we would've loved to have won but that's the way it goes."