Titans guard Tretola treated after getting 'grazed' by bullet

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola needed treatment after being grazed by a bullet in his lower leg.

The second-year guard was shot in Arkansas on Sunday and was treated at a local hospital.

Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas are investigating the incident, which took place around 02:00 local time.

Tretola, 25, was a sixth-round pick from Arkansas in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Titans released a statement on Sunday and said the team had been informed of the incident.

"We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet," the statement said.

"He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury."

