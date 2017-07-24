Titans guard Tretola treated after getting 'grazed' by bullet

Tennessee Titans guard Sebastian Tretola needed treatment after being grazed by a bullet in his lower leg.
The second-year guard was shot in Arkansas on Sunday and was treated at a local hospital.
Police in Fayetteville, Arkansas are investigating the incident, which took place around 02:00 local time.
Tretola, 25, was a sixth-round pick from Arkansas in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The Titans released a statement on Sunday and said the team had been informed of the incident.
"We are aware of the reports that Sebastian received treatment for a wound when he was grazed by a bullet," the statement said.
"He has been released from the hospital and is thankful for only a minor injury."