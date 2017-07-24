Jordan Spieth became one of two golfers to win three major championships before their 24th birthdays Sunday by claiming the British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Winners, losers from 2017 British Open

Spieth fought through three bogeys on his first four holes to raise the Claret Jug, defeating Matt Kuchar by three shots. Having already claimed the Masters and U.S. Open (2015), Spieth now just needs to win the PGA Championship to complete the career grand slam.

Here were this week's winners and losers:

Winners

Jordan Spieth — Visions of the 2016 Masters, when Spieth collapsed on the back nine, started to surface Sunday as Spieth sprayed the ball all over the course. Dropping to 4 over for the day after an adventurous bogey on the par-4 13th, Spieth regained his form, playing the next four holes in 5-under par.

Aside from a brief blip on the front nine Sunday, Spieth's putting was phenomenal all week. He has stated all year that the short stick has been his most disappointing club this year, but it came to life this week. Spieth's star faded a bit at the end of last year, but he now has three wins this year, including another major title in his young career.

Haotong Li and Branden Grace — While Grace is an established professional with wins on both the PGA and European Tours, his most notable career achievement took place Saturday when he shot the first 62 in major championship history. Grace finished the week tied for sixth at 4 under, but he will always be remembered as the first to break 63 in a major.

Li almost matched Grace on Sunday. The 21-year-old Chinese star shot a 7-under 63 to vault himself into solo third. Li said after his round that he would just be happy with a top-4 finish, and he accomplished his goal. We could be seeing a lot of Li in the future.

Rory McIlroy — Often beleaguered by fans and past Tour pros alike, McIlroy shook off the criticism for his recent major championship rut to finish t-4 at 5 under. Putting and injuries have been major issues for the four-time major champion this year, but he seems to be peaking.

The PGA Championship will be at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, N.C., next month. McIlroy has found an abundance of success on that course, so it may be just a matter of time before he gets his sterling career back on track by winning his fifth major.

Losers

Dustin Johnson — After a brilliant 6-under 64 in Round 3, which moved him into the fourth-to-last group Sunday, Johnson struggled mightily in the fourth round. A messy double-bogey on the first hole set the tone for an ugly 7-over 77, dropping him back into a tie for 54th at 4 over.

Johnson looked like a man amongst boys early in the season, but he just has not looked the same since injuring himself before the Masters.

Hideki Matsuyama — Like Johnson, Matsuyama was a Spieth slip-up away from contention heading into Sunday's final round. However, the Japanese star triple-bogeyed the opening hole after hitting his tee shot way right, virtually ending his chances.

Matsuyama rebounded a bit to finish the tournament at 2 under, but he still has not won a major championship. Though Matsuyama has plenty of time to rack up major wins, he's starting to fall behind some of the other young PGA Tour stars.

Jon Rahm — Not only was Rahm's t-44 slightly disappointing, he also went through his second rules controversy this month. Rahm was called out for the way he marked, and replaced his ball during the final round of his winning week at the Irish Open.

Rahm was again mired in controversy at this week's Open Championship when Lee Westwood thought he moved an embedded plant. Rahm escaped without receiving a penalty stroke in both instances, but he is starting to earn a questionable reputation when it comes to the rules.