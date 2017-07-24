Trek-Segafredo's Alberto Contador could launch a bid to win a fourth Vuelta a Espana after enduring more Tour de France frustration in 2017.

Contador considers Vuelta challenge

Contador won the Tour, the most prestigious event in cycling, in 2007 and 2009 but proved unable to threaten the dominance of Team Sky's Chris Froome this year.

And that means Trek-Segafredo may turn their attention to their lead rider's home Grand Tour, the 34-year-old Spaniard having triumphed at the Vuelta in 2008, 2012 and 2014.

"In the team there are various interests," Contador was quoted as saying by cyclingnews.

"We also have good sprinters so the compatibility isn't always perfect.

"If I go to the Vuelta, I'd want to go to try and win it."

Also addressing the issue of whether to prioritise individual stages or a general classification campaign, Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena told cyclingnews: "For us, as a team, we have some sprinters who've not raced for a while, and the general idea for the Vuelta was to chase stages over there."