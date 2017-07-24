Richard Sherman is setting the record straight.

Seahawks' Richard Sherman downplays fractured locker room

During an interview with SportsCenter that aired Sunday, the Seahawks cornerback discussed the team's reported strife and said his relationship with his teammates isn't what it seems.

"We're pros. We hang out from time to time. We get along. Everybody gets along," Sherman told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "But is my relationship with Russell the same as it is with Doug [Baldwin]? Or the same as it is with Bobby [Wagner]? No. But is his relationship with me the same as it is with Noe [Tyler Lockett] or [Justin] Britt? It's just different dynamics. But as teammates, we're phenomenal."

In situations of intensity, like Sherman screaming at his coaches or smack talking his teammates, the veteran describes his behavior as nothing more than competitive expression. Sherman also pointed out that not all teammates spend time together off the field and clarified it doesn't necessarily mean trouble is brewing if teammates don't have a perfect relationship outside of football.

"Every single person on every single team doesn't hang out," Sherman said. "I don't see anybody getting mad that Tom [Brady] isn't hanging out with [cornerback] Malcolm Butler. Like, 'Hey Tom, you and Malcolm Butler hang out? You guys don't? Hmm ... what's going on there?' You know what I mean? What are we talking about here? They're trying to create a story that isn't there."

Sherman, 29, will enter his seventh year in Seattle. He is owed $22.4 million over the final two years of his contract after talks of an offseason trade were quickly hushed in May.

The Seahawks are scheduled to open training camp later Sunday.