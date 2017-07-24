To say it's been an ugly offseason for the Cavs would be putting it mildly.

NBA trade rumors: Cavs, Pacers, Nuggets nearly pulled off blockbuster deal involving Paul George, Kevin Love

Cleveland let general manager David Griffin walk out the door along with vice president of basketball operations Trent Redden only days before the NBA Draft. The Cavs saw the gap between them and the Warriors widen during free agency as Golden State seemingly improved its roster while Cleveland retained Kyle Korver and added only Jose Calderon and Jeff Green in free agency. Chauncey Billups passed on the GM opening after being offered a below-market salary. All of this left LeBron James "frustrated" and "concerned" about where the Cavs are going.

Then the Kyrie Irving trade talks picked up this past weekend after it was reported Irving wants out of Cleveland. Can't get any worse, right? Wrong.

According to an ESPN report documenting the weeks leading up to Irving's trade request, the Cavs nearly acquired Paul George in a three-team deal with the Pacers and Nuggets. Here's how it went down, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst:

"On the afternoon of June 30, the sides thought they had a deal. On a conference call between the teams, everyone tentatively agreed. George to the Cavs, (Kevin) Love to the Nuggets, (Gary) Harris and other pieces to the Pacers, sources said... But then (Pacers GM Kevin) Pritchard, who had been on the conference call when the deal was tentatively agreed to, sent the message that his team was backing out, sources said. There was no deal."

Instead of that three-teamer, Pritchard instead chose to send George to the Thunder in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. Perhaps Pritchard was hesitant to send his biggest star to a team within the Central Division. Maybe the other pieces beyond Harris simply weren't enough for Pritchard's liking. Regardless of the reasoning, the bottom line is George ended up in Oklahoma City, and Cleveland continued its downward offseason spiral.

James can become a free agent after next season. Irving is under contract for the next two seasons with a player option for the 2019-20 season, but he's intent on leaving. Love is under contract through the 2019-20 season, but it's clear the Cavs are willing to part ways with him if the deal is right.

There is a huge minefield around Quicken Loans Arena at the moment. New Cavs GM Koby Altman has to tread lightly.