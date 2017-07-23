Mumbai City's 2017 ISL Draft Details: Balwant Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Sanju Pradhan signed

After retaining Amrinder Singh for 1.20 crores, Mumbai City FC surprised many by signing another expensive Indian goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya for 64 lakhs in the Indian Super League (ISL) drafts held in Mumbai on Sunday.

Arindam, who had emerged as hero during the 2009 SAFF Championship and was named the best goalkeeper of the I-League that year, had a blip in his career but has come back strongly in the last couple of years to again challenge for a spot in the national team.

The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned franchise loosened their purse strings for striker Balwant Singh also, who had a prolific end to the season at Mohun Bagan after missing the majority of the campaign due to a knee injury.

In the mid-rounds, Mumbai drafted a number of experienced players who have been playing top-division football for almost a decade now, including the likes of Mehrajuddin Wadoo, Sanju Pradhan, Raju Gaikwad and Aibor Khongjee.

On the other hand, youngsters Abinash Ruidas, Sahil Tavora and Pranjal Bhumij will also be part of the Blues' dug-out this ISL season where they will have the chance to work under Costa Rican coach Alexandre Guimaraes

After two disappointing seasons in the Indian Super League Mumbai City upped their standards by a notch last season by topping the league stage and reaching the last four stage. Unfortunately, they lost to evetual champions Atletico de Kolkata.

The Mumbai outfit have retained two players goalkeeper Amrinder Singh and midfielder Sehnaj Singh and will now look to fill their quota of foreigners in the next few weeks before the start of the pre-season.