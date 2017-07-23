A new Champion Golfer of the Year is set to be crowned at Royal Birkdale on Sunday as the final round of The Open takes place.

Watson recalls fifth Open triumph as Birkdale prepares to crown new champion

Jordan Spieth holds a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, with the final pairing due out at 2:30pm local time.

Ahead of the tournament's conclusion, Omnisport went on a walk down memory lane with the great Tom Watson.

Speaking at an event to mark 50 years of Rolex and golf, Watson recalled his victory at Birkdale in 1983, when he joined an elite club to have lifted the Claret Jug on five occasions.

MAJOR TOM TAKES THE REINS

At the start of the final day, Watson led by one from Craig Stadler, with the likes of Nick Faldo, Hale Irwin, Ray Floyd, Andy Bean and Lee Trevino in a congested chasing pack.

"I just remember the whole day starting up and it being like a horse race," said Watson. "Everybody started out kind of even. I don't know how many people were tied for the lead at any one time, but they were all within one shot going forward.

"Nothing was really happening, I wasn't making many putts, wasn't very close to the hole, but 16 - that's when I did it. That's when I took the reins and I kicked my horse and it nosed to the head of the pack. I made a putt from about 25 feet for birdie there and I said 'finally'."

'DON'T WORRY, ALF'

After failing to convert a good birdie chance on 17, Watson remained one clear as he came to Birkdale's closing hole, which was playing into the wind.

Under pressure, the great champion rose to the occasion, following an accurate drive with a nerveless approach to 20 feet.

"I couldn't have hit two finer shots," he explained. "I hit a cut driver, a really solid slider out there in between the bunkers and then I had to wait such a long time before I played my next shot. The group ahead of us, they were in trouble, they had to have a ruling, had to chop out, go back and forth.

"Finally the green cleared. I had 215 to the hole and I took the two-iron out. I hit it, it started right at the flag and started to turn left. Alf [Watson's caddy, Alfie Fyles] said 'stop turning'.

"I said 'don't worry, Alf', because the left-to-right wind was going to bring the ball back."

WAITING FOR THE CHEER

As Watson's ball flew towards the final green, the American was overtaken by a sea of surging spectators, dashing forward to get the best view of the tournament's decisive moment.

"It was dropping right on the flag but before it hit [the green], I couldn't see it, because the crowd just came together," explained Watson.

"All I could do was listen and I was trying to decipher what was coming from the crowd. I was hoping that I'd hear a cheer and I did, I heard the big cheer I wanted to hear.

"When I broke through the crowd I still didn't really know how close it was. Was it 30 feet? Was it 15 feet? But the closer you walked, the closer the ball was to the hole. Those are the balls you like.

"When I walked up to it, I knew I could get it down in two."

Watson did just that and the Claret Jug was his once more.

--- Rolex has been official timekeeper at The Open and partner of the R&A since 1981