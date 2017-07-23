Jordan Spieth took advantage of calm, often sunny conditions Saturday at the Open Championship to take a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

British Open 2017: A look ahead to Sunday with Jordan Spieth in control

Spieth shot his second bogey-free, 5-under 65 of the week, capped by a long birdie putt on the 18th. He is at 11 under heading into the final round, three shots ahead of Matt Kuchar, and six shots ahead of the two golfers tied for third.

Conditions were ripe for scoring Saturday, highlighted by Branden Grace shooting the first 62 in major championship history.

Wind and rain should play more of a factor Sunday, but it will take a Herculean effort from someone to rise out of the pack and catch Spieth.

Here are Sunday's contenders, and what they need to do to win:

Jordan Spieth (-11) — Reaching double-digit under par in majors used to be a cherished thing for professional golfers, but Spieth seemingly reaches that total in every other major. The soon-to-be 24 year old looks destined to win his third major championship. A nasty turn in playing conditions is really the only thing standing in his way.

Matt Kuchar (-8) — For the second straight year, the Open Championship appears to be a two-man race. Kuchar does not have a glowing major championship resume, but he's one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour. He has played great this week, but he still has not been able to catch Spieth.

Brooks Koepka (-5) — The reigning U.S. Open champion looked destined for a low round Saturday with three straight birdies early in his third round. Instead, he got stuck in the mud a bit while watching Spieth run away. His length and aggressiveness could help him make a run, but he has a lot of work to do.

Hideki Matsuyama (-4) — Just in case the weather does get bad, Matsuyama is steady enough to make some birdies in high winds. He will need Spieth to back up a couple shots to have a realistic chance.

Others in contention:

Austin Connelly (-5)

Branden Grace (-4)

Dustin Johnson (-3)

Henrik Stenson (-3)