Factbox: A day on the Tour de France

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 20th stage of the Tour de France, a 22.5-km time trial on Saturday.

STATISTIC OF THE DAY: 0.03

In kph, the difference of average speed between stage winner Maciej Bodnar and fellow Pole Michal Kwiatkowski, who finished one second off the pace.



QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I think it was normal with a Frenchman in second place behind me on the start line, racing in Marseille and finishing in a football stadium. Certainly I have no complaints" - Chris Froome on being booed during the time trial.



FACT OF THE DAY: France's Romain Bardet retained his place on the podium by one second after Spain's Mikel Landa made up 1:12 in the final time trial.



