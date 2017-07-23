Real Madrid vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will test themselves against the reigning European champions when they take on Real Madrid in California on Sunday.

The Red Devils come into this game with more minutes under their belts having already played LA Galaxy, Real Salt Lake and Manchester City while in the United States.

Madrid, on the other hand, are playing their first friendly of the summer and have given star man Cristiano Ronaldo an extended break after the Confederations Cup.

Game Real Madrid vs Manchester United Date Sunday, July 23 Time 14:00 (local) / 22:00 BST

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on MUTV and by stream via MUTV.com.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on WatchESPN.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Real Madrid players Goalkeepers Navas, Casilla, Yanez, L. Zidane Defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Theo, Quezada, Tejero, Achraf, Manu Midfielders Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Ceballos, Kovacic, Oscar, Franchu Forwards Benzema, Bale, Vazquez, Gomez

Sergio Ramos was given extra time off but has now joined up with the Real Madrid squad and commenced pre-season training. Whether or not he will feature in this match remains to be seen.

Zinedine Zidane has included a number of youngsters in his travelling party as well as new signings Theo Hernandez and Dani Ceballos, but though Danilo flew out he now looks set to join Manchester City.

Potential starting XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Benzema, Isco.

Position Man Utd players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero, J. Pereira Defenders Darmian, Valencia, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Blind, Jones, Lindelof, Smalling, Tuanzebe, Mitchell Midfielders Carrick, Fellaini, Herrera, McTominay, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Mkhitaryan, A. Pereira Forwards Martial, Lukaku, Rashford

Like Madrid, United have brought a number of young players to the USA. Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young are recovering from injuries and will not feature.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Lindelof, Blind; Herrera, Carrick, Pogba; Mkhitaryan, Lukaku, Martial.

As Real Madrid begin their schedule of friendlies leading into the 2017-18 season, the question is not whether or not they are the best team in Europe but how any of their rivals plan to catch them.

Juventus, the final hurdle Madrid had to overcome to defend the Champions League, have lost key players once again. Barcelona's summer has been thrown into crisis by the threat of losing one of theirs.

Bayern's most significant signing has been a player who could not get in Zinedine Zidane's team and though Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League clubs are flexing their financial muscles once again, all seem at least a year away from Champions League contention.

In Madrid, on the other hand, the rumours suggesting Cristiano Ronaldo could seek a move have disappeared and a fit Gareth Bale is looking to prove himself. Zidane has even had the luxury of being able to start putting a succession plan in place by bringing Jesus Vallejo (age 20), Dani Ceballos (20) and Theo Hernandez (19) into his squad.

There will be money available - Alvaro Morata and Danilo will fetch the best part of €100 million combined - for a big splash, too, to compensate for the loss of Morata and James Rodriguez.

Who Zidane and Florentino Perez decide to use that on remains to be seen, but if Madrid land the brightest young prospect in world football in Kylian Mbappe they will be in an even more enviable position going into the new campaign.